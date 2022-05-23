Jefferies Financial Group Trims SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Target Price to $25.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on S. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

Shares of S opened at $24.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.57. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $289,847.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,163 shares in the company, valued at $8,845,153.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,235 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $63,943.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 96,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,682.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

