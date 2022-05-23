JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.04–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.00 million-$66.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.93 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.01-$0.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FROG. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFrog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 707,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,574. JFrog has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $340,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,718,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,074 shares of company stock worth $1,810,144 over the last 90 days. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in JFrog by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

