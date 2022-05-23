John Bean Technologies Co. (JBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 25th

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th.

John Bean Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

JBT stock opened at $113.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $469.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $35,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 900 shares of company stock valued at $101,397 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000.

JBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.