JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Price Target to €11.70

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.00 ($12.50) to €11.70 ($12.19) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNCRY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €19.50 ($20.31) to €16.50 ($17.19) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €13.80 ($14.38) to €14.00 ($14.58) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of UniCredit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €15.50 ($16.15) to €14.60 ($15.21) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $9.05.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

