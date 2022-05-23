JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases SEB (OTC:SEBYF) Price Target to SEK 110

SEB (OTC:SEBYF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 105 to SEK 110 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SEBYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SEB from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Oddo Bhf downgraded SEB from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of SEBYF opened at C$114.96 on Thursday. SEB has a 52 week low of C$110.70 and a 52 week high of C$188.00.

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small household appliances worldwide. It provides electrical cooking, food preparation, and beverage preparation products, including electrical cooking products comprising deep fryers, rice cookers, electric pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, multicookers, coffee makers, espresso machines, electric kettles, home beer-taps, soy-milk makers, blenders, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, beaters, etc.

