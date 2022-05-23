JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $96,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM stock traded up $8.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.87. 770,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,022,841. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $369.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $115.02 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

