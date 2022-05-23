JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 480 ($5.92) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BAB. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 356 ($4.39) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 393.75 ($4.85).

BAB opened at GBX 312.40 ($3.85) on Friday. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 253.60 ($3.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 388.47 ($4.79). The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 320.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

