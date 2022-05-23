JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP) Target Price to GBX 240

Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 240 ($2.96) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CSP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 342 ($4.22) price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 510 ($6.29) to GBX 270 ($3.33) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.41) price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 462.67 ($5.70).

Shares of CSP stock opened at GBX 249.20 ($3.07) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 255.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 335.81. Countryside Partnerships has a 52 week low of GBX 217.60 ($2.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 579.50 ($7.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

