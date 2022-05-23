JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Target Price to GBX 240

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.14) to GBX 240 ($2.96) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LON:N91 opened at GBX 220 ($2.71) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 252 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 256.26. Ninety One Group has a 52-week low of GBX 215 ($2.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 290 ($3.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82.

Get Ninety One Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $6.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ninety One Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

In related news, insider Kim Mary McFarland acquired 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.84 ($2,216.27).

About Ninety One Group (Get Rating)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.