Katalyo (KTLYO) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a total market cap of $367,570.06 and $91,018.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 205.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,644.04 or 0.38360940 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.90 or 0.00503709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00034828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

