Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 37,104 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,104 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of ANSYS worth $259,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,901,000 after purchasing an additional 50,125 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,072,000 after acquiring an additional 133,169 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,031,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,559,000 after acquiring an additional 135,821 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 822,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 770,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,439,000 after acquiring an additional 32,367 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $254.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,960. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.72 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.66.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

