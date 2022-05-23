Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,342,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,040 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $321,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 170,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 17,267 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,367,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,400,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 760,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 75,573 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,101,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 190,114 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 289,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

