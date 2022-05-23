Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,505,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,282 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.36% of Toro worth $350,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Toro by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,284,000 after buying an additional 97,071 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after buying an additional 60,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,241,000 after buying an additional 51,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

TTC stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $76.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,468. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.67. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $115.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

