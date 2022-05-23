Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,585 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.05% of LPL Financial worth $390,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $4,179,221.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,029 shares of company stock worth $9,035,766. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

LPLA traded up $6.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.03 and a 52-week high of $220.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

