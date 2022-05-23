Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $228.37 Million Stock Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,652,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458,478 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.29% of Leslie’s worth $228,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 234.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 325.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 67.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth $135,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,175. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LESL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

In other news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Profile (Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.