Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,224,836 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 2,151.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224,836 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 5.07% of LCI Industries worth $199,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 19.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 22.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 62.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 21,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LCII. StockNews.com began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of LCI Industries stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.26. 242,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.45. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $96.32 and a 12-month high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.99.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $3.23. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.79 per share, with a total value of $350,317.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Gero purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

