Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 460,493 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,484,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460,493 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $210,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.00. 13,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,475. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.28 and a 52-week high of $97.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

