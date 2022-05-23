Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 199,161 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,149,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,161 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 11.07% of Acushnet worth $432,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 0.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Shares of NYSE GOLF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.46. 4,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.89. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

