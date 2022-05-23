Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 82,871 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,672,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,871 shares during the period. FTI Consulting comprises 1.3% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 10.71% of FTI Consulting worth $563,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth $59,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth $95,000.

In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

FCN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.97. 7,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,990. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.43. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.50 and a 52-week high of $170.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.16.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $723.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.83 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

