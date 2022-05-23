Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 93,380 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,453,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 93,380 shares during the quarter. Landstar System accounts for approximately 1.4% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 9.06% of Landstar System worth $618,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,136,000. Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 236,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,270,000 after purchasing an additional 57,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Landstar System by 324.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 52,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,454,000 after buying an additional 43,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,049,000 after buying an additional 40,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.83.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LSTR traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.64. 12,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,429. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.12 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.79 and its 200-day moving average is $161.13.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

