KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,185 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,755 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of KB Financial Group worth $35,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE:KB traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

