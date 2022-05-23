KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,185 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,755 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of KB Financial Group worth $35,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently commented on KB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
KB Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
