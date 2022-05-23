Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Kelly Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Kelly Services has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kelly Services has a payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $18.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $735.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kelly Services by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 66.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KELYA. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

