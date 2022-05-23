Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Kelly Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Kelly Services has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kelly Services has a payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $18.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $735.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kelly Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,379,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,981,000 after purchasing an additional 291,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,478,000 after buying an additional 40,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kelly Services by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,994,000 after buying an additional 145,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kelly Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,036,000 after acquiring an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 165.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 656,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KELYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Kelly Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.