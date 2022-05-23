Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Kelly Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Kelly Services has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kelly Services has a payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.
Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $18.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $735.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $26.35.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kelly Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,379,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,981,000 after purchasing an additional 291,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,478,000 after buying an additional 40,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kelly Services by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,994,000 after buying an additional 145,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kelly Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,036,000 after acquiring an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 165.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 656,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KELYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Kelly Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.