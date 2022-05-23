Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Buys 106,386 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,386 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies makes up 2.6% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Bausch Health Companies worth $14,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

BHC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. 4,144,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,594,374. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $32.54.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHC. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.