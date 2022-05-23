Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,032,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,000. Mandiant accounts for approximately 6.3% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Mandiant at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNDT. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNDT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.89. 2,159,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,449,583. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.89. Mandiant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10.

Mandiant ( NASDAQ:MNDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 175.80%. The company had revenue of $130.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.61 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MNDT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,312,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

