Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 177,090 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 177,090 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Tapestry at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $31.30. 4,136,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,181,351. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

