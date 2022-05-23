Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222,720 shares during the quarter. Flex makes up 1.8% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $10,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,124,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after buying an additional 22,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Flex by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,082,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,813,000 after buying an additional 48,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Flex by 15.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLEX. Argus raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

FLEX traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $16.19. 2,704,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,482,519. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $19.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

