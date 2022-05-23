Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Koppers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of KOP stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,802. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Koppers has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $521.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.87.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Koppers had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $459.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.60%.

In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Koppers by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at $660,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Koppers by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Koppers by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Koppers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

