KRS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $215,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total transaction of $127,187.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,510 shares of company stock worth $3,001,328. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $133.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.03.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.
