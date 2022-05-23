KRS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $215,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total transaction of $127,187.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,510 shares of company stock worth $3,001,328. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.77.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $133.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.03.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

