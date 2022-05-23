KRS Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 421 TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 421 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in TopBuild by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,460,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,763,000 after buying an additional 516,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,535,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,770,000 after acquiring an additional 43,915 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,688,000 after acquiring an additional 66,627 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,795,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45,284 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $190.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $165.01 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.45.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.67.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

