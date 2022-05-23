KRS Capital Management LLC Invests $134,000 in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,918,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 631.4% in the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,757,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 318.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 274,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Shares of ASPN opened at $16.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average is $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 36.06% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Gervis bought 135,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc bought 1,791,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.