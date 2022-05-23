KRS Capital Management LLC Invests $157,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $557,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $107.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.36 and a 200 day moving average of $115.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.80%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.76.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

