KRS Capital Management LLC Invests $80,000 in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Affirm by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Affirm by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Affirm by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 1,091,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $36,387,627.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,785,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,847,847.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

AFRM stock opened at $24.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 3.05. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $176.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.23.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

