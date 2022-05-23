KRS Capital Management LLC Invests $85,000 in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Lyft by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYFT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.62.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

