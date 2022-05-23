KRS Capital Management LLC Makes New $178,000 Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 129.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $44.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.26. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.42.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 117.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

