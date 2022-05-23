KRS Capital Management LLC Makes New $90,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,983,000 after purchasing an additional 756,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $723,046,000 after purchasing an additional 602,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,974,000 after purchasing an additional 465,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,324,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,486,000 after purchasing an additional 457,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.62.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $97.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $98.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.96. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

