KRS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,180,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 955,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,895,000 after purchasing an additional 43,132 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 62,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 239,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 30,588 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Shares of FATE opened at $22.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average of $41.82. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.69.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 368.76%. The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $143,672.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,342,037.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,104,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,224. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

