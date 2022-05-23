KRS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Invitae by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Invitae by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invitae by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $802.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.89. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.88.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $107,803.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 518,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,989.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $28,026.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 204,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,735.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,444 shares of company stock valued at $802,185. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

