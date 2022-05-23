KRS Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $97,566,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $74,859,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,648,000 after acquiring an additional 482,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,457,000 after buying an additional 325,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after buying an additional 224,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock opened at $148.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.79 and a 200-day moving average of $143.38. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $158,918.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,687.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neena M. Patil sold 296 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total value of $45,560.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,029,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,255. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

