KRS Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,067,000 after acquiring an additional 63,852 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 861.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,201,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,450 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perion Network by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,591,000 after purchasing an additional 237,824 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,772,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Perion Network by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 63,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

PERI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $844.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.28. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.02 million. Perion Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perion Network (Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.