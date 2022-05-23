KUN (KUN) Price Reaches $17.46 on Exchanges

KUN (KUN) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last seven days, KUN has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. KUN has a market capitalization of $34,929.51 and approximately $570.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KUN coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.46 or 0.00057369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

