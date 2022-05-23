Kusama Price Tops $84.98 on Major Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for $84.98 or 0.00290305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $719.83 million and $90.59 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 397.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15,998.61 or 0.54650624 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.83 or 0.00508393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00035375 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000274 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,398.07 or 1.48246111 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

