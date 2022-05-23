Lamden Price Tops $0.0262 on Major Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Lamden has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $39,395.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lamden has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

