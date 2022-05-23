Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.65 Million

Brokerages expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) to post sales of $74.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.50 million. Lannett posted sales of $106.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $341.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $339.20 million to $342.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $332.05 million, with estimates ranging from $320.40 million to $343.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lannett.

LCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lannett in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lannett by 12.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 247,566 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB increased its holdings in Lannett by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lannett by 152.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 202,360 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lannett in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lannett in the third quarter valued at about $451,000. 60.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LCI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. 8,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,429. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. Lannett has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

