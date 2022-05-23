Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Trading Down 5.2%

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.27. 31,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 879,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWIM. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latham Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Latham Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 37,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 44.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,943 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,327,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,290,000 after buying an additional 521,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Latham Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 674,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,480,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 410,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.
About Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
