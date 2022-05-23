Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Trading Down 5.2%

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.27. 31,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 879,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWIM. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latham Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.73.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Latham Group had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $138.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Latham Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 37,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 44.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,943 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,327,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,290,000 after buying an additional 521,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Latham Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 674,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,480,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 410,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

