Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lawson Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

LAWS stock opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $368.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.98. Lawson Products has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.62.

Lawson Products ( NASDAQ:LAWS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.20). Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lawson Products will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Lawson Products by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 201,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 118,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

