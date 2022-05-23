Lethean Tops One Day Trading Volume of $107.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 23rd. During the last week, Lethean has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $253,785.53 and approximately $107.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,306.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,996.95 or 0.06814040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000289 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00238140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016723 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.50 or 0.00663695 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.43 or 0.00636128 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00076344 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

