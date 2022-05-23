Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,644.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.62 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06.

