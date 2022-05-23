Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,958 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,088.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 39,860 shares of company stock worth $815,983 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $16.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $30.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

