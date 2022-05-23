Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 353.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 121,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $219.07 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $206.60 and a one year high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.77 and its 200-day moving average is $298.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.70.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

